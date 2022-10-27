

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) reaffirmed its commitment to end the longstanding housing problem in the country.

As the agency concluded National Shelter Month, DHSUD Secretary Jerry Acuzar said they're working to realize their goal.

The agency, through orders from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., earlier committed to building one million houses per year in the next 6 years.

This aims to help address the housing backlog in the country.

Acuzar said the low-cost housing program will target minimum wage earners, with units costing an average of P3,000 per month.

"Tatapusin natin ang problema ng pabahay sa Pilipinas," Acuzar said.

(We will end the housing problem in the country.)

Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez also graced the program as keynote speaker.

"It's my pride that the Department of Housing we created in the 17th Congress is in good hands," Benitez said.

