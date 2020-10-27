Tourism official draws flak for calling Bongbong Marcos ‘vice president’

Courtesy of DOT Region 1 Facebook Page

MANILA – Tourism regional director Jeff Ortega topped the Twitter trending list in the Philippines Tuesday after he was caught on a now viral video introducing former Sen. Bongbong Marcos as vice president.

Netizens slammed Ortega for refusing to recognize Vice President Leni Robredo, who was duly elected as the second highest official in the land, defeating Marcos in the 2016 elections.

On Instagram, Ortega introduced Marcos as “former senator and vice president” during the launch of the region’s tourism branding.

From Jeff Ortega's Instagram post via Jeff Canoy

The video, which he posted on his official Instagram page on Oct. 6, has been viewed nearly 13,000 times as of writing.

“We only have one duly-elected VP and that’s VP

@lenirobredo. So please get over of your illusion, Jeff Ortega,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another said, “Public office is public trust. You cannot proclaim Marcos as vice president when it is public knowledge that it is far from truth. Jeff Ortega should be dismissed for blatant disregard of the law and constitution!”

Ortega, who comes from a prominent political clan in La Union, was appointed tourism director in Ilocos Region in September 2019.

Before holding public office, he was an entrepreneur and known as the boyfriend of actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith.

In the 2016 general elections, Robredo beat Marcos in the vice-presidential race by over 263,000 votes, the closest in recent memory.

The defeated vice-presidential candidate has a pending election protest against Robredo before the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal.

In response to the issue, the Department of Tourism (DOT) reminded its employees “to perform and discharge their duties with the highest degree of excellence and professionalism.”

“We remain guided by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) especially in expressing views on current political problems or issues,” the agency said. – With a report from Jeff Canoy, ABS-CBN News