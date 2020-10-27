Duterte: Health chief Duque never stole money

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday again vouched for Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, as the latter faced allegations of corruption.

Duque chairs the board of state medical insurer PhilHealth, whose officials were accused in a Senate hearing of pocketing P15 billion in state funds. A whistleblower alleged that Duque was the "godfather" of the PhilHealth mafia.

"Si Duque, walang nanakaw kung pera ang pag-usapan. Maybe some other things, there might be some other thing pero corruption, pera? Wala," Duterte said in a taped speech.

Duterte earlier rejected calls for Duque's resignation.

