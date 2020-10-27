Home  >  News

Duterte: Health chief Duque never stole money

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 27 2020 09:12 AM

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday again vouched for Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, as the latter faced allegations of corruption. 

Duque chairs the board of state medical insurer PhilHealth, whose officials were accused in a Senate hearing of pocketing P15 billion in state funds. A whistleblower alleged that Duque was the "godfather" of the PhilHealth mafia. 

"Si Duque, walang nanakaw kung pera ang pag-usapan. Maybe some other things, there might be some other thing pero corruption, pera? Wala," Duterte said in a taped speech. 

Duterte earlier rejected calls for Duque's resignation. 

Watch more in iWantTFC


More details to follow. 
 

Read More:  Duterte   Duterte news   Duterte latest   Duterte PhilHealth   PhilHealth corruption   Mark Villar   corruption   graft and corruption   Francisco Duque  