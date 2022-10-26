A woman receives her second COVID-19 booster inside a mall in Makati City on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Relaxing the rule on wearing mask indoors may discourage people from getting booster shots against COVID-19, Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian said Wednesday.

While he supports making indoor mask-wearing voluntary, Gatchalian expressed misgivings about the plan.

"As a local chief executive, of course, I am erring on the side of caution. I agree if it's voluntarily, not mandatory in wearing face mask indoors," he told ANC's "Headstart".

But he added, "I'm worried that with this pronouncement, mas lalong wala na hong taong gustong magpa-booster."

Gatchalian's remarks came as the Department of Health has urged local government units to ramp up their booster coverage amid emerging COVID-19 variants and waning immunity.

To date, Valenzuela City has 120 active COVID-19 cases.

In terms of booster coverage, some 44 percent of aged 18-59 have received the additional jab, and 47 percent for older people.

Amid the loosening of pandemic protocols, the city government vowed to continue its COVID-19 booster campaign.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco disclosed Tuesday that the government is planning to lift the mandatory wearing of face masks in indoor spaces.

“The overarching direction of the Marcos administration is to allow our country to convey an openness and readiness to the world, to receive tourists and investments so that we could give our fellow Filipinos an opportunity to regain all the livelihood and losses that were incurred during the pandemic,” she said.

Unvaccinated individuals, persons with comorbidities and older people are still "highly encouraged" to wear masks, Garcia said.

The Philippines is also set to waive other health protocols for travelers, including the requirement of presenting negative RT-PCR test results upon arrival, she added.

The country has recorded a total of 3,996,818 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, of which 21,924 are active.

More than 73.49 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, of whom close to 20.5 million have received their booster doses.