Possibly half of senators favor POGO shutdown: Hontiveros

Officials from various government agencies attend the senate Inquiry on money laundering, crimes, and other illegal activities associated with the operations of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country, held at the Senate building in Pasay City on March 05, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Half of the 24-member Senate are now "possibly" in favor of shutting down Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) in the country, according to Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday.

"Kailangan kong i-update yung bilang ko. Pero posibleng kalahati na sa buong Senado," Hontiveros told reporters.

The senator made the pronouncement as she thanked the Makati Business Club, the Management Association of the Philippines, and the Foundation for Economic Freedom for joining the call for a POGO ban in the country.

The said business groups and others, she said, also supported her investigation into POGOs in the previous Congress that was able to uncover various forms of illegal practices like prostitution, illegal recruitment, human trafficking, illegal financing, and the presence of syndicates.

“Wine-welcome ko 'yung dumaming mga kasama ko na nanawagan din ng pareho. At salamat sa private sector ngayon dahil kitang kita nila na napakapiranggot ng inambag na pinansya diumano sa ating ekonomiya, at 'di hamak na mas mas malaki ang kwenta ng social costs sa ating lipunan ang POGO na ito,” Hontiveros said.

Banned or not, Hontiveros said all these POGOs must be mandated to settle their taxes.

On Tuesday, several business groups released a statement supporting the "complete phaseout" of offshore gaming operations in the country.

POGOs boomed years before the pandemic. However, the industry was also plagued by tax evasion cases, undocumented foreign workers, and crimes involving its workers who are mostly Chinese nationals.

