Several families will spend the night at the Guihulngan City gymnasium in Negros Oriental after a flash flood on Wednesday.

According to Engr. Giovani Enabe, chief of the city’s disaster risk reduction and management office, there were 176 families evacuated or about 1,004 individuals.

They came from barangays Poblacion and Buenavista.

“The rain was so strong and the Bateria river overflowed. Others we had to evacuate forcibly,” Enabe said in Cebuano.

They have been given food for the night and some basic necessities.

Apart from the flood, there were also landslides in Sitio Mambog, Barangay Planas and in Barangay Humayhumay.

“It is still raining now, although occasional. We are still monitoring in case the flood has not fully subsided,” added Enabe.

Because of this, the local government unit of Guihulngan will extend the suspension of classes on all levels until tomorrow, Thursday.

“We ask the public to remain calm and vigilant for everyone’s safety,” the advisory from Mayor Filiomeno Reyes read.

Aside from Guihulngan, the towns of Amlan, Mabinay, Ayungon, Jimalalud and La Libertad will also suspend classes Thursday, per the latest status report from the provincial government.

According to PAGASA Mactan, Negros Oriental experienced heavy rainfall Wednesday as an effect to the trough of tropical depression Paeng as it nears the country's land mass. — Report from Annie Perez