Alert level status ng bulkang Bulusan, balik 'normal' na

MAYNILA — Balik ‘normal’ ang bulkang Bulusan, ayon sa bulletin ng Phivolcs nitong Lunes.

Ayon sa ahensya, ibinaba nila sa Alert Level 0 ang bulkan dahil sa general decline ng mga binabantayang pamatayan sa nasabing bulkan tulad volcanic earthquake activity, ground deformation, gas emission, at visual observation of the summit.

Nasailalim ang bulkan sa Alert Level 1 o abnormal matapos nitong pumutok noong 2015.

“This means observational parameters have returned to baseline or background levels and no magmatic eruption is foreseen in the immediate future,” anila.

Ayon sa Phivolcs, bumaba na sa 0 hanggang 2 ang bilang ng naitatalang volcanic earthquakes sa lugar simula pa noong Setyembre.

“This indicates that rock fracturing within the volcanic system associated with hydrothermal activity has diminished,” dagdag pa ng ahensya.

Wala na rin pressurization mula sa subsurface magma, ayon sa overall ground deformation data.

“Ground deformation data from continuous GPS measurements indicate slight deflation on the edifice since July 2020, while the long-term trend since May 2019 denotes that the edifice is still deflated,” anila.

Mababa na rin ang emission ng sulfur dioxide, ayon sa ahensya.

“The relatively low levels of SO2 flux indicate depletion of gas supplied from the active shallow hydrothermal system, although an increase of ambient carbon dioxide or CO2 concentration in monitored springs relative to August 2020 suggests that degassing from the deeper magmatic source continues,” ayon sa Phivolcs.

Dagdag pa sa ulat, mahina na rin ang pagbuga ng usok ng nasabing bulkan.

“Surface activity from the active vents has been characterized by very weak to weak emission of steam-laden plumes consistent with diminished hydrothermal activity,” anila.

Abiso pa rin ng ahensya na lumayo sa 4-kilometer radius permanent danger zone at paglipad malapit sa bulkan.