Food court sa isang mall sa Metro Manila. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MAYNILA - Tuluyan nang tatanggalin ang requirement na pagsusuot ng face mask maging sa indoor areas maliban sa iilang sitwasyon, anunsiyo ng gobyerno ngayong Martes.

Nakatakda umanong maglabas ng executive order si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na magsasaad na boluntaryo na lamang ang pagsusuot ng face mask sa mga indoor areas.

Napagkasunduan ito sa Cabinet meeting batay sa rekomendasyon ng Inter-Agency Task Force hinggil sa pagluluwag ng pandemic protocols sa bansa.

"The direction of the Marcos administration is to lift the remainder of travel restrictions in the Philippines that will include easing mask mandates that will allow the country to be at par with ASEAN neighbors who have long liberalized their mask mandates," ani Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.

Pero kakailanganin pa rin umanong magsuot ng face mask sa loob ng pampublikong transportasyon, medical transportation at medical facility.

Dapat ding magsuot ng face mask ang mga unvaccinated kontra COVID-19, mga may comorbidity at mga senior citizen.

Nakatakda ring luwagan ang iba pang COVID-19 restrictions gaya ng pagpasok ng bansa ng mga hindi bakunadong foreigner basta makapagpresenta ng negatibong antigen test result na kinuha nang hindi bababa sa isang araw bago bumiyahe.

Tinanggal na rin ang One Health Pass at pinalitan ng e-arrival platform na mas madaling sagutan ng mga pasahero.

"In the end, we simply cannot go on in a pandemic perspective because we have to give our country an opportunity to thrive while maintaining basic health protocols on one hand and safeguarding and protecting livelihood and the economy on the other," ani Frasco.

Kasabay ang desisyon sa patuloy na pagbaba ng positivity rate sa Metro Manila at Calabarzon.

Tingin ng OCTA Research Group, may responsibilidad pa rin ang mga tao na mag-ingat sa kabila ng pagluwag ng protocols.

"Ito’y pwede nang pag-usapan na natin lalo na at mababa ang bilang ng kaso. Ngayon kasi, nakita natin pababa na ang mga kaso sa Metro Manila, at sa iba pang regions. Although may pagtaas pa, ay pababa na rin. Pero pwedeng ma-discuss din yan," ani OCTA fellow Guido David.

Kung Department of Health naman ang tatanungin, patuloy pa rin nilang ini-engganyo ang publiko na magsuot ng mask sa labas.

"That is a question for the Office of the President. But for us, clear sa'min that we want to continue encouraging people. Hindi kayo pinagbabawal na mag-wear ng mask. There is also a process for decisions to be made and we are part of an entire task force. So we’ll just stop at that. Kasi depende pa 'yan sa magiging desisyon ng presidente. This task force is made up of agencies that is recommendatory to the OP," ani DOH Public Health Services Team Usec. Beverly Ho.

-- Ulat ni Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News