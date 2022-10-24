Officials from Korean Air arrived in the Philippines Monday night to join the probe in its aircraft mishap that happened Sunday night at the runway of the Mactan Cebu International Airport.

LOOK: 40 passengers from the management of Korean Air and Korean Office of Civil Aviation or KOCA arrived tonight via the Bohol-Panglao International Airport. They will join the probe on the aircraft mishap in Cebu.



📸 BPIA | via @feanneperez pic.twitter.com/T83U1v9L1i — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 24, 2022

The Bohol-Panglao International Airport in its official Facebook page shared that around 8:30 p.m., Korean Air flight KE 2633 landed.

It carried with them 40 passengers from thee management of Korean Air and Korean Office of Civil Aviation or KOCA.

“They will join in the investigation of the runway incident in Mactan-Cebu International Airport on October 23, 2022 which caused suspension in flight operations of the said airport,” the post read.

BPIA officials said it was a special flight facilitated to “expedite the investigations of the runway incident in MCIA to restore its normal flight operations”.

They will catch the earliest ferry tomorrow to Cebu from Bohol.

Earlier this afternoon, MCIA resumed operations and opened a shortened version of its runway to accommodate outgoing flights of stranded aircrafts.

It lasted only for two hours from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. As of posting, responders are still doing the standard procedures to extract the aircraft.

Some passengers who waited for further development at the airport today, have rerouted their trips just to reach their destination.

Dem Ngujo shared they caught a fast craft via Bohol and booked a flight from the BPIA to Manila for tomorrow afternoon.

“We didn’t expect we’d reach Bohol,” she shared.

Port and airport authorities in the province are also on guard as passenger influx awaits them tomorrow following the suspension of flights in Cebu.

- report from Annie Perez

RELATED VIDEO