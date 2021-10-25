Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – ‘Tens of thousands’ of visitors flocked to the Manila Baywalk dolomite beach on Sunday, an official said, as he stressed that authorities did everything in their power to control the crowd visiting the area.

“Kahapon (Yesterday), Jeff, nasa (there were about) tens of thousands,” Manila Bay Coordinating Office deputy executive Director Jacob Meimban Jr. said, when asked how many visitors came to visit the artificial beach Sunday.

The area was closed for at least an hour that day after some 4,000 visitors already trooped to the area early morning.

But Meimban said closing the gates only led to congestion in the surrounding areas.

“Nag-try kami na isarado ang gate, at hanggang ganoon lang yung capacity, halimbawa ay 1,000. Kaya lang, ang nangyari ay nagkaroon ng congestion sa labas. Ibig sabihin sa labas ng gate mas makitid yun. At thousands of people ay nakalinya, nakapila, at mas delikado yan. Dikit-dikit sila,” he said.

(We tried to close the gate, and limit the crowd to, day, 1,000. But what happened was that there was congestion outside. Outside the gates, the space is narrower. Thousands of people were in line and they were close to one another.)

“So ang unang ginawa namin nung nakaraang linggo, imbis na isarado ang gate, at maglagay lang kami ng limit ay hindi pwede mangyari yon. Minabuti namin na buksan na lang ang gate at papasukin na lang lahat.”

(So what we did, instead of closing the gates and imposing a head count limit, we opened the gates and allowed everyone in.)

“Makikita niyo rin naman sa larawan na although nagku-kumpol-kumpol sila, dahil ito yung mga pami-pamilya, pero sa loob ng dolomite beach meron silang elbow room na nakakalakad sila, nakakakilos sila, kumpara nung nasa labas sila ng gate na talaga naman at dikit-dikit sila,” he explained.

(If you see the pictures, although people were sticking together by families, inside they had elbow room. They were able to walk, they were able to move, as compared to outside the gates when they were close together.)

Meimban said they found it hard to control the crowds especially during the late afternoon.

“Ito yung pinakachallenge sa amin sa hapon, d'yan kasi yung mga tao nagtatagal ng isa hanggang dalawang oras dahil naghihintay ng sunset.”

(This is the most challenging time for us for crowd control, because that's when people stick around for an hour or two to catch the sunset.)

Alliance of Health workers president Robert Mendoza expressed his concerns about the crowding that took place at the dolomite beach Sunday.

“Natakot tayo po, alam po natin sa ngayon po ay mataas pa rin ang ating utilization rate doon sa mga [intensive care units], sa mga emergency room po ano, at nakita natin na ito ay talagang superspreader din, pwedeng mag-cause ng pagkakalat ng ating virus at alam naman natin na kahit bakunado na tayong lahat, ay meron ka pa rin, prone ka pa rin magkasakit kaya sana ma-control ito.”

(We were afraid, we know that as of now, intensive care unit and emergency room utilization rate remains high, and we see that this can be a superspreader that can cause the spread of the virus, and we know that even if we are all vaccinated, we can still get sick with COVID, so we need to control this.)

He suggested that people be allowed into the beach by batches.

“Siguro po ano, i-control talaga yung crowd and then kung by batch, pwedeng by batch basta hindi natin makita na talagang nagkukumpulan yung mga tao. At the same time, sundin talaga yung minimum health protocols kasi alam natin na hindi naman nakikita ng ating mga kapulisan natin kung sino yung mga sumusunod sa minimum health protocols,” he said.

(Maybe we can control the crowd, or let them in by btaches as long as they don't hang out in clusters, at the same time we should also follow minimum health protocols because the police can't catch every single violator.)

Meimban said, however, that they had tried this already—and it still did not seem to work.

“Ang nangyari ay talagang ganoon pa rin, mas dumami ang tao sa labas, at siksikan sila. So kahapon halimbawa ang ginawa namin dahil ito yung crunch time, 5 o’clock to 6 o’clock, thousands ng tao d'yan ang dumarating sabay-sabay.”

(What happened was we saw the same results--a crowd formed outside, and they were sticking together. So what happened yesterday for example, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. a lot of people came, since that's the crunch time.)

“At hindi namin sila pupuwedeng na papasukin nang kaagad, nang sabay-sabay. So ang ginawa na lang namin kahapon ay pinapakiusapan namin yoong mga tao na nauna at pinapalabas namin para yung mga nasa labas naman ay makapasok.”

“So naglalagay muna kami ng holding area, binigyan namin ng limang minuto yung mga nauna, tapos pinapalabas namin yun,” he explained.

“Pero maniwala ka, meron nang time limit yan, meron na rin yung numbers. Pero, makikita ninyo sa larawan ‘no at saka sa data, libo-libo pa rin yan,” he said.

(And we can't let them in at the same time. So we asked those who were inside to get out so that those outside can come in. SO we placed a holding area, we gave them five minutes, then sent them out. But believe me, we already had a time limit, we already had numbers, but there were still thousands outside.)

Meimban said they only meant well when they opened the dolomite beach to the public.

“Kami naman po ay binubuksan lang namin yung dolomite beach para makatulong din kami sa tao na magkaroon sila ng open space para mapuntahan at para naman ma-appreciate nila kung makita ano yung ginawa namin para malinis itong lugar na ito.”

“So ano yung pwede nating gawin dahil talagang gusto naman nila pumunta d'yan? Hindi naman pwede namin sila ipagtabuyan," he said.

(We opened the dolomiyte beach so people will have an open space, and so they can appreciate the work we have done to clean up the area. So what can we do when they want to go there? We can't just drive them away.)

He noted some visitors refused to leave the area until it was dark.

“Dala-dala po nila ang kanilang mga anak, pati na po ang kanilang mga alagang hayop. Gaya ng aso at saka pusa. Lahat po yun, grabe po ang pakiusap namin. Pero talagang hindi sila umaalis at naghihintay sila. Aalis na lang po sila kapag madilim na.”

(The brought their kids, they brought their pets, their dogs and cats. We asked them to leave. But they really stayed and only left after sunset.)

Meimban said officials will be meeting today to discuss what can be done to address the problem of crowding in the area.

“Ngayong araw ay mag-uusap-usap kami ng aming mga partners, inter-agency Manila Bay Task Force, at i-evaluate namin yung mga panyayari sa nakaraang linggo at mula dyan ay maglalabas kami ng mga panibagong pamamaraan sa likod ng patuloy na pandemic.”

“Nasa pandemic situation tayo, we are very aware of that kaya pag-uusapan po namin yan,” he added.

(Today we will meet our partners, the inter-agency Manila Bay Task Force and we'll evaluate what happened and from there, we'll release new guidelines. We are very aware that we're in a pandemic so we'll be talking about that.)

Meimban had previously said that the beach will be closed to the public on Friday for maintenance work.

--Teleradyo, 25 October 2021