LIST: COVID-19 vaccines recommended for booster shots

Health workers inoculate San Fernando, Pampanga residents under the A4 category against COVID-19 during the Office of the Vice President’s Vaccine Express initiative at the Laus Convention Center on September 17, 2021. Jay Ganzon, OVP/file

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) has approved the recommendation of an experts' panel for COVID-19 booster shots for priority sectors.

In an document dated Oct. 13, Health Secretary Francisco Duque signed the recommendation of the Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC) to give booster shots to healthcare workers and a third dose to immunocompromised persons by the last quarter of this year.

Booster shots will be given among eligible priority groups next year, according to the document released Oct. 21.

The following vaccines were recommended by the HTAC:

The Food and Drug Administrator must amend the emergency use approval of existing COVID-19 vaccines to allow a booster dose or an additional shot, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

"While waiting for an EUA, we're planning and discussing how we can go about the implementation," she told reporters.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 25.7 million people against the respiratory illness, while 30 million have received their first dose as of Sunday.

More than 77 million are targeted for full vaccination in the country to achieve population protection against COVID-19 as more transmissible variants emerge.