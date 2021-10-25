Photo courtesy of Davao City LGU

DAVAO CITY - The city government of Davao will lift its curfew hours and ease its liquor ban beginning Tuesday midnight, Oct. 26.

Based on Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio's executive order No. 59 series of 2021, imposition of curfew will end on 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

The 24-hour liquor ban will also be shortened and implemented only from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Consumption in public places and serving of liquor in bars, restaurants, sari-sari stores, wet market, and other business establishments however remain prohibited.

Alcoholic beverages can only be served and consumed inside private properties.

The executive order is scheduled to be implemented until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2022.

Duterte-Carpio initially said the 24-hour liquor ban and the 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew may be extended until Dec. 31, 2021.

But due to reported decline in daily COVID-19 cases in Davao, authorities have eased the restrictions. The mayor said her local administration is ready to modify the city's curfew hours and liquor ban if there is a significant increase in infections.

"If at anytime we can experience massive surge, we will again modify our liquor ban and curfew. But for now, and hopefully until Jan. 15, 'yan ang ating guide sa curfew and liquor ban sa Davao City," Duterte-Carpio said in a radio interview Monday.

Active cases in Davao City dropped to 2,802 as of Oct. 24, with only 49 new COVID-19 cases.

As of Oct. 20, fully vaccinated residents in Davao have reached nearly 728,000. The city aims to fully vaccinate 1.2 million residents to achieve herd immunity.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo

