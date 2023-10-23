Catholic Church, IFI question SBSI belief system

Both the Iglesia Filipina Independiente and the Roman Catholic Church distanced themselves from Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. (SBSI) as the latter faces various issues.

Bishop Noel Lorente of the IFI Siargao Diocese said more than 3,500 members of SBSI used to be parishioners of their church.

They were surprised when in 2019, the parishioners left their congregation and moved to the mountain, as allegedly instructed by their leader, Jey Rence Quilario or "Senior Agila".

Lorente said they reached out to the parishioners and asked why they left but the members changed and did not listen to their words.

They were also saddened when they were refused entry into the SBSI community when they wanted to offer mass and final rites to members who died.

While the bishop questioned the beliefs of SBSI followers, he said their church is still open to those members who may want to return to their fold.

The Roman Catholic Church, for its part, expressed doubt in the SBSI's belief in Sto. Niño, since they also allegedly believe that Quilario is their god.

The Church suspects the group is merely using Sto. Niño to make followers remain in the group. They claim this is an insult to the image of the Sto. Niño and the Catholic faith.

SBSI refused to give a statement but they previously denied that outsiders were not allowed to enter their community.

Both the Roman Catholic Church and the IFI are calling for peace in the town of Socorro, and for justice and truth to prevail.