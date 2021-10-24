Magnitude 5.3 quake strikes off Surigao del Sur

MANILA - A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck off Surigao del Sur on Sunday morning, Phivolcs said.

The tremor happened at 7:08 a.m., 75 kilometers northeast of Lingig town.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 19 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

The tremor was not expected to cause damage but may spawn aftershocks, it added.

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

