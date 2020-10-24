Suspected NPA rebel killed in Cotabato firefight

Photo courtesy of the Western Mindanao Command.

CAMP NAVARRO, Calarian, Zamboanga City—A suspected communist terrorist was killed during an encounter with government forces in North Cotabato on Saturday.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command, said troops encountered 12 suspected members of the communist New People's Army in Sitio Rodson, Barangay Arakan, Matalam town, at about 8:30 a.m.

“Based on the initial report . . . The exchange of fires resulted in the death of one communist-terrorist group) member and the recovery of one M16A1 rifle, 3 magazines, assorted ammunition, 2 cellular phones, and propaganda materials,” said Vinluan.

The firefight lasted for 20 minutes, after which the armed group withdrew to different directions.

No casualty was reported on the government side.