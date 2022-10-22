Nigerian nabbed for alleged sexual harassment of 17-year-old girl

MANILA - A 33-year-old Nigerian was apprehended by authorities for alleged sexual harassment of a 17-year-old girl in Quezon City on Saturday, police said.

The incident allegedly happened inside a lounge in a condominium in Barangay Bagbaga in Novaliches while the victim was doing her homework.

Police said that when the suspect arrived, he sat next to her and engaged her in a conversation.

He was allegedly relentless in asking for details that made the girl uncomfortable, and made some advances by showing sexual remarks or obscene messages he typed on his phone.

Nervous and frightened, the girl immediately ran home to tell her father what happened, prompting them to report the incident and seek police help.

The suspect is currently being investigated and detained at Novaliches Police Station 4.

FROM THE ARCHIVE