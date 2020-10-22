Lawyer backs property rights protection for same-sex couples

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA – A family law expert on Friday called for support to the protection of property rights among same-sex couples amid Pope Francis’ landmark endorsement of gay civil unions.

Lawyer Maria Soledad Mawis, dean of the Lyceum of the Philippines University College of Law, said same-sex couples who live together must enjoy property ownership, similar to the protection given to heterosexual couples.

“Sa aking pananaw, dapat bigyan ng protection at the very least, ang property man lang,” she told Teleradyo’s “Gising Pilipinas”.

(In my opinion, they should be given protection, at the very least, with their properties.)

Under Article 147 of the Family Code, a man and a woman in a live-in relationship shall have equal shares of wages and salaries while property acquired by both of them through their work or industry shall be governed by the rules on co-ownership.

While she believed the Philippines, Asia’s bastion of Catholicism, is not ready for same-sex marriage, Mawis said the public must at least be ready for moves to protect the rights of LGBT+ people.

“Hindi pa tayo handa pero dapat paghandaan ‘yan dahi itong mga tao naman ho eh nagmahal naman din. Dapat magkaroon sila ng malinaw na batas kung saan sila ay maproteksiyonan,” she said.

(We are not yet ready but we must be because these people have fallen in love. They must have a clear law where they are protected.)

In a documentary called "Francesco" released on Wednesday, the Pontiff said that gay couples needed legal rights and that "homosexual people have a right to be in a family," some of his clearest language on the subject since his election in 2013.

"Homosexual people have a right to be in a family. They are children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out or be made miserable over it," he said.

"What we have to create is a civil union law. That way they are legally covered. I stood up for that," he said.

The Catholic Church teaches that same-sex attraction is not sinful, but homosexual acts are, even though LGBT+ people should be treated with dignity.