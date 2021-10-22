MANILA -- Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. executive Mohit Dargani said the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee investigating their allegedly anomalous deals with the government failed to treat them fairly, after senators ordered their arrest for refusing to hand over subpoenaed documents.

“The Blue ribbon failed to treat us justly. Rather than impartially listening to us, they tried to get us to incriminate ourselves," he said.

"They want us detained because we asserted our rights, they can’t get what they want to hear from us."

Dargani, who serves as the company's corporate secretary, said they are being used for political gain.

"Malapit na eleksyon and we are like hostages. Hindi na para sa bayan. But for their political survival."

"They treat us like criminals whose lives aren’t worthy of living anymore," he said. "We tried our best to cooperate and respect them, but this was completely out of harmony with accepted legal standards," he added.

Dargani also said President Rodrigo Duterte had nothing to do with their deals with the procurement service of the Department of Budget and Management, which the Senate probed.

"Walang kinalaman ang Presidente sa transactions namin with PS-DBM," he said.

The statement, dated October 21, comes after the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee said it has been unsuccessful so far in its attempt to arrest Dargani and his sister Twinkle after they were not found in their registered addresses.

The Darganis were cited in contempt and were ordered to be detained at the Senate premises after their refusal to hand over subpoenaed documents to the Blue Ribbon Committee.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said the contempt order aimed to pressure the siblings to comply with the subpoena.

Mohit said it was the company that refused to hand over the documents, and it cited a certain law to back its decision.

The Senate panel investigated Pharmally after records showed that the PS-DBM awarded billions of pesos worth of government contracts to the company that only had less than a million pesos in paid-up capital.

Some senators earlier said the PS-DBM bought allegedly overpriced face masks and RT-PCR test kits from the company whose executives are accused of fraudulent schemes in Taiwan, instead of procuring from local suppliers that were selling cheaper items.

The panel so far recommended various charges against Pharmally's officers, Chinese businessman and former presidential economic adviser Michael Yang, and former budget Undersecretary Christopher Lao, among others, due to the anomalous transactions.

Duterte has denied the overpricing allegations and said the deals with Pharmally were above aboard.