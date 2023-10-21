More than 250 held in raid on online lending app firm

Operatives of PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group process seized computers and cellphones used for alleged illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming operation in Almanza Uno in Las Pinas City on June 27, 2023. ABS-CBN News/Mores Heramis, file

MANILA — The Presidential Anti Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) conducted a raid on the office of an online lending application (OLA) in Makati on Friday.

The raid, which was prompted by a wave of complaints on social media and sent directly to the Philippine National Police (PNP), led to more than 250 employees being held for questioning.

The complaints against the OLA included alleged harassment such as sending threatening messages and using intimidation tactics.

"Sa mga natatanggap naming reklamo, merong tulad ng abangan mo na yung riding in tandem, malapit na sa bahay mo, isusumbong ka na namin sa barangay, basically pamamahiya at pananakot," PAOCC spokesperson Winston Casio said.

(From the reports that we received, there was humiliation and threats, like they would say 'watch out for the riding in tandem near your house' or 'we will tell the barangay about you.)

But one of the employees held countered: "Di po kami nanghaharass. Collector yun. Regarding diyan yung kolektor lang po yung may access ng mga account ng mga client namin."

(We don't harass people. It's the collectors who do that. Only the collectos has access to our client's accounts.)

Livestream leads to chaos

A chaotic scene also unfolded outside the office as employees' relatives stormed the building after vlogger Rendon Labrador streamed the operation.

Labrador had captioned the stream with: "Huli kayo. Kulang kulang 300 illegal online lending app! Huli sa akto!" (You're caught. Around 300 illegal online lending apps caught in the act!)

According to Police Captain Michelle Sabino, ACG spokesperson, the vlogger was with them for collaboration on content.

"My intention is simple to raise public awareness, yung point ko dumami yung reach," Sabino said.

She said she had no control over how Labrador framed the raid, but said that she told him that the caption was wrong and should be corrected.

"Ayoko naman sabihing mali kayo, arrested lahat yan, but generally kasi lahat ng involved diyan is arrested," she said.

(I don't want to say that you are wrong. They really have been arrested, but. generally, everyone involved is arrested.)

Arrests can lead to criminal complaints, which are filed with the prosecutor. Prosecutors hold inquest proceedings and preliminary investigations to determine which complaints progress to charges in court.

"So technically tama naman yung sinabi niya," Sabino said.

(So, technically, what he said was correct,)

Labrador's livestream also inadvertently captured the faces of some employees.

"Naka-cover naman lahat. Kung di sila nag-cover, ano na nila yun. I mean, I asked them. May instructions ako na ganun," Sabino also said.

(They covered their faces. If they did not cover their faces, that is on them. I mean, I asked them to. I gave them instructions about that.)

PAOCC: Vlogger not part of our investigation

Casio emphasized that the employees were being held for questioning to determine their involvement in reported harassment and that no formal complaints had been filed yet.

"Pasensya na kung may dumating na vlogger. Wala siyang karapatan magsalita tungkol doon. Karapatan niyang magsalita pero karapatan din nyang wag magsalita ng walang ebidensya," he also said.

(I'm sorry about the vlogger being there. He has no authority to speak about this. He has a right to speak, but he also has the right not to speak without evidence.)

He stressed that Labrador is not part of the investigation.

"Naiintindihan ko naman yung damdamin nila, siyempre masakit din po yun," Labrador said.

"Ita-try ko namang maging careful para at least maiwasan yung mga ganito."

(I understand their sentiments because, of course, that was painful for them. I will try to be more careful to avoid these things.)

The investigation is ongoing and authorities will conduct forensic analysis on the equipment seized.

The OLA may face complaints of misuse of devices, aiding and abetting, and harassment.