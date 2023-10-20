Sandiganbayan to resolve Enrile’s demurrer in plunder case

MANILA — The Sandiganbayan 3rd Division has said it will decide on the demurrer to evidence filed by former senator and current Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Juan Ponce Enrile after the presentation of evidence of his co-accused.

Enrile is facing plunder before the anti-graft court along with former businesswoman Janet Lim Napoles and his former chief of staff Gigi Reyes.

In a minute resolution dated October 13, 203, the court said the demurrer to evidence shall be resolved “simultaneously or jointly with the main decision after the presentation of evidence for the other accused.”

The court said the resolution is pursuant to Section 8, Rule VIII of the 2018 Revised Internal Rules of the Sandiganbayan for the orderly disposition of the case.

Demurrers to evidence are filed by the accused for the outright dismissal of the case on the ground of insufficiency of evidence.

Enrile filed his demurrer on September 29, 2023 after his motion for leave was granted on September 18, 2023.

The prosecution filed its opposition to the demurrer on October 11, 2023.

Enrile was released in August 2015 after the Supreme Court granted his bail plea citing poor health and his not being a flight risk on account of his social and political standing and his immediate surrender.

