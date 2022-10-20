Surigao del Norte lawmaker wants gov't to regulate sidewalk use

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority officers conduct clearing operations along Mabuhay Lanes in Barangay South Triangle, Quezon City on March 16, 2022, in aid of decongesting EDSA. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Robert Ace Barbers wants government to regulate the use of sidewalks.

Under House Bill 1545 that he filed, it is unlawful for anyone to build any edifice, stall and other similar structures, put up any business and other forms of obstruction, leave garbage and other junk materials, and engage in ambulant vending on sidewalks.

Other acts that tend to impede or obstruct the use of sidewalks which are meant to service pedestrians are also prohibited.

Barbers' proposed measure states that special permits may be issued by authorities for the temporary use of sidewalks for businesses like vulcanizing shops, repair shops, parking spaces, eateries, advertisement spaces, and other similar activities.

Without such a permit, any act that impedes the free movement of people on sidewalks will be deemed unlawful and punishable by a penalty ranging from P 1,000 to P 10,000.

Any objects blocking the sidewalk will be confiscated by local officials, the bill said.

City and municipal governments will be in charge of implementing this if it lapses into law.

"It is of no secret that urban areas have become so congested that people tend to disregard order and do things convenient to them," Barbers said in the bill's explanatory note.

"Small businesses have used and occupied our sidewalks leaving pedestrians with no choice but to walk by the roadside, thus exposing them to greater risks of bodily injury and even death. Residents who do not have parking spaces in their houses use the streets for their parking lots," the lawmaker noted.

"Our roads are not built for such purposes and the taxpayers have all the right to complain," he said.

In August, Pangasinan 5th District Rep. Ramon "Monching" Guico Jr. also filed a bill penalizing the use of sidewalks for commercial or personal purposes.

