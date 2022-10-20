Philippines reports 2,227 new COVID cases, 44 deaths



MANILA — The Philippines on Thursday reported 2,227 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of infections to 3,989,556.

Of the new cases, 735 were from Metro Manila.

The country's active coronavirus cases are now at 23,721, according to health department data.

It also logged 44 new deaths; This raised the total number of people who succumbed to the illness to 63,669.

The DOH said the positivity rate from October 16 to 19 is at 14.1%.

Meanwhile, the country's number of COVID-19 recoveries now stood at 3,902,166.

The DOH earlier said the Philippines remains at low risk from COVID-19 despite an "incremental increase" in coronavirus cases in most areas.

It also announced the detection of the first confirmed cases of the Omicron XBB subvariant and XBC variant in the country.

The DOH noted that it has been the primary cause of the new COVID-19 spike in Singapore.

As of October 17, the health department said more than 73.4 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

Of that figure, some 20.3 million individuals have received their first booster dose while over 3.2 million have gotten their second booster shot.

RELATED VIDEO