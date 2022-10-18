Creative rendition of SARS-CoV-2, displaying 3D prints of virus particles (colorized blue and pink; the blue virus surface is covered with pink spike proteins that enable the virus to enter and infect human cells), and a background image that is a colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (red) infected with the Omicron strain of the virus (blue). Note: not to scale. Credit: NIAID

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Philippines has detected its first confirmed cases of the Omicron XBB subvariant and XBC variant, the Department of Health announced Tuesday.

According to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, some 81 cases of XBB were detected in 2 regions.

Of the figure, 70 have recovered and 8 are still undergoing isolation while the status of the remaining 3 cases are still being verified.

The Omicron XBB subvariant is a recombinant of BJ.1 (BA.2.10.1 sublineage) and BM.1.1.1 (BA.2.75 sublineage).

It has been the primary cause of the new COVID-19 spikes in Singapore, the DOH said.

The Singaporean Ministry of Health said there is no sufficient evidence that the XBB causes more severe illness.

"So far, the large majority of patients continue to report mild symptoms such as sore throat or slight fever, especially if they have been vaccinated," the MOH said in a statement.

The DOH said currently available evidence for XBB does not suggest any differences in disease severity or clinical manifestations compared to the original omicron variant.

Meanwhile, some 193 cases of XBC were detected in 11 regions.

Of the figure, 176 have recovered, 3 are still undergoing isolation and 5 died while the outcomes of the remaining 9 cases are still being verified.

The XBC variant is a recombinant of delta and BA.2 variants, the DOH said.

The XBC is under monitoring and investigation by the United Kingdom Health Security Agency.

But other global health agencies such as the World Health Organization and the European Centers for Disease Control have yet to determine the risk this variant poses, the DOH added.