MANILA - Maynilad on Wednesday announced it will be deferring its pipe realignment along Sobriedad Street in Manila to a later date following a deluge of requests from customers.

In a statement, Maynilad said the pipe realignment activity will be from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1 instead of Oct. 25 to 28.

This means that affected customers in Metro Manila and Cavite will have more time to prepare for the scheduled water interruption.

"Given the deferment, Maynilad will also use the extra time to further increase our available complement of mobile water tankers and stationary water tanks, with the assistance of local government units and the local fire bureaus," Maynilad said.

Updates will also be provided right up to the implementation of the project, it added.

The following are the list of affected areas.