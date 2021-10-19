MANILA—President Rodrigo Duterte thanked Japan and the United States for donating millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Philippines.

According to Duterte, Japan donated close to 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the country.

"We thank the Japanese government for their donation of close to 2 million doses of life saving vaccines. Indeed, Japan is a friend closer than a brother ready to help in times of need," he said in a taped public address aired late Tuesday.

He also thanked the US for continuously donating much-needed COVID-19 vaccines to the country through the COVAX Facility.

"Our thanks go also to the United States for providing more than 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered through the facility called COVAX. This is the 7th shipment of vaccines from the United States, totaling approximately 18 million doses of vaccines," Duterte said.

"These vaccine deliveries demonstrate the strength of the US-Philippine alliance. The deliveries also demonstrate the wisdom of the Philippines' decision to do its part in contributing to the COVAX Facility and strengthening its engagement with the United Nations and the World Health Organization."

As of October 18, the Philippines has received more than 91.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. This is expected to reach 104 million doses by the end of October.

The government has also administered close to 53 million COVID-19 vaccines, with 32 percent of the country's adult population already fully vaccinated.

"We are confident that most, if not all, cities in the country will hit or even surpass the target before Christmas," Duterte said.

The Philippines last week started vaccinating minors.

The country has a total of 2,731,735 COVID-19 cases, of which 63,637 are active.

