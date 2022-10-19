MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Wednesday said it arrested an American and Korean national who allegedly tried to smuggle illegal drugs in its detention center in Taguig City.

In a statement, the bureau identified the suspects as American Robert Wayne Boling Jr. and Korean Kwon Hyeok Soo, both aged 41.

The 2 suspects were caught attempting to bring 2 sachets of suspected shabu weighing about 7 grams inside the BI's detention facility on Oct. 4.

"The narcotic substance was found hidden inside a Korean stew that was delivered for Boling," BI Warden Facility Officer-in-Charge Adelfo Marasigan said.

The bureau also noted a similar incident that occurred in its facility last Sept. 21, when another Korean national, Yang Heejun, was also caught attempting to smuggle 4 grams of shabu hidden inside a kimchi container.

Marasigan said that immigration agents started becoming suspicious when they noticed that Boling's food delivery request was almost the same as Yang's.

But Boling said that he was only asked to seek approval for the delivery of the food supplies, and that the real owner of the said supplies was Kwon.

Both Boling and and Kwon were arrested and are now facing charges for violating provisions of Republic Act no. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002.

Following the smuggling attempt, Marasigan said that its detention center will be placed under lockdown as investigations continue.

For his part, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco assured the public that his bureau "will not allow these foreigners to use our detention facility as a center for their illegal drug trade."