Scattered rain showers flood Valenzuela, keep employees from work

MANILA - M.H. Del Pilar Street in Valenzuela, which connects the city to neighboring Malabon, was flooded for over 8 hours following scattered rain showers across Metro Manila from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

Employees from Valenzuela who make their way to work along M.H. Del Pilar were forced to forgo a day's work due to the flood.

"Istorbo sa trapiko, madulas pa. Hindi na po ako nakapasok kanina, ang laka sng ulan pa. Mataas banda doon ang baha. Sanay na ang mga tao, pag ganito, hindi na lang papasok," Louie, a truck driver who frequents the flooded route, said.

Those who braved the trip risked getting into accidents, as the murky water rendered gutters and other road blocks invisible.

- Report from Lyza Aquino