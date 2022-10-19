Philippines deports 6 Chinese ex-POGO workers

About 40 foreign POGO workers were rescued in a raid in Angeles City, Pampanga on Sept. 17, 2022. PAGCOR handout

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Philippines on Wednesday deported six Chinese nationals who were rescued from an illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO) company in Angeles City, Pampanga last September.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco personally led the deportation of the six at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The deportees boarded their flight bound for Wuhan City, China past 2 p.m.

The six were earlier turned over to the BI by the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Pampanga following the raid on their POGO company on Sept. 17.

Department of Justice spokesperson Mico Clavano had confirmed to ABS-CBN News that the Chinese nationals were among 40 foreign POGO workers who were rescued in that raid.

“We’re doing this because, as previously said… all of these illegal POGOs cannot operate in the country and the people who work for them are violating our laws and we should make sure that they leave our country. This is an act of sovereignty of the Filipino people,” Remulla said.

He noted that other former POGO workers will also be deported, although it will take time to process their documents.

“The processing of paper work and identity papers of all of these aliens is not as smooth as we wanted to," Remulla said.

He said the deportees shoulder their own airfare back to China.

Another batch of 25 Chinese nationals is scheduled for deportation in the future, Remulla said.

On Sept. 16 and 17, authorities raided POGO companies in Pampanga and Cainta, Rizal, which saw the rescue of around 70 Chinese, 16 Vietnamese, and two Taiwanese nationals.

The raids also resulted in the rescue of a Malaysian and 44 Filipinos, who were all workers of the said companies.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. earlier said that the raids were done to "put an end to the POGO-related kidnappings and human trafficking cases in the country."

"Tinutugis ng ating mga kapulisan ‘yung iba pang mga implicated dito," Abalos said last month.

(Our police officers are going after others who are implicated in this.)

POGOs have boomed since 2016 as former President Rodrigo Duterte pursued closer trade and investment ties with China.

But the influx of tens of thousands of Chinese workers in the sector that targets customers in China, where gambling is illegal, has raised several issues of concern especially from lawmakers.

Many have complained that POGOs evaded taxes and driven up property rates while not providing job opportunities because not enough locals speak Chinese languages.

Remulla earlier ordered police to go after 175 operators whose licenses had been revoked but continued to operate illegally.

About 34 POGOs are licensed to operate and around 130 support services are registered, according to the Philippine gaming regulator.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno said in September he wanted online gaming operators banned.

Revenues from POGOs peaked in 2020 at P7.2 billion and fell sharply last year to P3.9 billion, he said.

But David Leechiu, chief executive of Manila-based Leechiu Property Consultants, estimated the Philippine economy could lose P200 billion in rental revenue and salaries if POGOs are expelled.

—With reports from Mike Navallo and Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse

FROM THE ARCHIVES: