Satellite image courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA — Parts of northern Luzon will experience heavy to intense rains this weekend due to the effects of tropical depression Obet, PAGASA said on Tuesday.

In its 11 a.m. advisory, the state weather bureau said Obet maintained its strength while moving north-northwestward over the Philippine Sea.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are possible over Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan from Friday through Saturday, PAGASA said.

Batanes, the northern portion of Ilocos Sur, Abra, Kalinga, and the rest of mainland Cagayan will also experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains, said the weather bureau.

PAGASA warned residents of these areas of flooding and rain-induced landslides.

Most of these places are still reeling from the onslaught of typhoon Neneng earlier this month.

The weather bureau said it might raise wind warning signals for some areas in northern Luzon on Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Moving at 15 kilometers per hour, Obet may cross extreme northern Luzon or the northern portion of mainland Luzon between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Obet may become a tropical storm. It is likely to further intensify once it reaches the West Philippine Sea, PAGASA said.

The tropical depression was last spotted 1,025 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon at 10 a.m., packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and 55 kph gusts, PAGASA said.

RELATED VIDEO: