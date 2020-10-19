'Pepito' intensifies as it moves towards northern-central Luzon

MANILA - Tropical depression 'Pepito' slightly intensified as it continues to move towards the Luzon landmass on Monday, the state weather bureau said.

The country's 16th storm this year was last estimated 410 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes, as of 4 p.m., moving west northwest at 20 km per hour while packing maximum winds of 55 kph near the center and up to 75 kph gusts.

'Pepito' is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm before it hits land over the eastern coast of Northern Luzon-Central Luzon area between Tuesday evening and early Wednesday, PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin.

It may emerge over the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday morning and further intensify into a severe tropical storm by Thursday, PAGASA added.

Between Monday to Tuesday morning, Pepito will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Quezon, Bicol region, Eastern and Central Visayas, and Mindanao.

Flooding, including flashfloods, and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall, especially in areas susceptible to these hazards, PAGASA warned.

PAGASA raised tropical cyclone warning signal 1 in the following areas, where 30-60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops, and down banana plants:

Isabela

Aurora

Quirino

the eastern portion of Kalinga (Pinukpuk, Rizal, Tabuk City, Tanudan)

eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis, Natonin, Barlig)

Ifugao

Nueva Vizcaya

Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan, San Jose City, Lupao, Llanera, Rizal, Bongabon, Laur, Gabaldon, General Mamerto Natividad, Palayan City, General Tinio, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Muñoz City, Talavera, Santo Domingo, Peñaranda, Gapan City, San Leonardo)

northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar,Infanta,Real)

