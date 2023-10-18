RTVM screengrab

MANILA — The new Presidential Security Group (PSG) commander on Wednesday promised to integrate technology in their training and review their systems to prepare for challenges and emerging threats.

In his speech during the change-of-command ceremony at the Malacañang Park, PSG Commander Jesus Nelson Morales said his plans for the unit include boosting their readiness through constant training and "rebuilding the basics."

"Within the first 3 months, we will further improve the capability of our very own... by focusing on the review and validation of our training systems," Morales said.

"We will immediately begin refresher training programs to ensure that the unit is at the pinnacle of its readiness," he added.

Morales said he would also "endeavor for more technology integration" in their training systems as he recognized the importance of technology in the digital age.

Coordinating with intelligence organizations and law enforcement authorities will also play an important role as the PSG enhances efforts to secure the President, the First Family, and other VIPs, according to the new PSG commander.

"We will improve awareness and proficiency of our personnel about cyberspace in relation to our security and safety... We will establish a seamless web of protection to stay ahead of the potential threats," he said.

"The security bedrock is dynamic, hence we will continue to review our plans and programs, making adjustments as necessary to meet emerging challenges," he said.

Morales assured the public that he would uphold the highest standards of ethics in PSG, noting that "accountability is non-negotiable."

"We will maintain a culture of orderliness within our unit. Any breaches of trust will be dealt with swiftly," he said.

Morales, a Philippine Air Force general, replaced Brig. General Ramon Zagala, who held the post since Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. assumed the presidency last year.

Marcos, Jr. thanked Zagala for his loyalty and service and for making sure that the “first and most crucial year" of his presidency was safe.

He also thanked Morales for assuming the PSG leadership.

“I am confident with your training, your experience and overall competence, the PSG will continue to fulfill its role of protecting this institution I certainly look forward to working with you,” said the President.

Morales is a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1993. In 1995, he earned his Military Pilot Wings at the Philippine Air Force Flying School in Lipa City, Batangas.

The new PSG commander earned his Master's Degree in Public Management at the Philippine Christian University, Manila.

Video from PTV