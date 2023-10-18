Then lawmaker Henry Oaminal speaks at the Juvenile Justice Implementers Congress in Quezon City on June 1, 2017. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Misamis Occidental Governor Henry Sevilla Oaminal survived a roadside bombing in the province last weekend, the military said on Tuesday.

Oaminal came from a meeting and was on his way home when a homemade bomb struck his 4-vehicle convoy in Clarin town around 11 p.m. on Sunday, the military's Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) said.

The governor said he and his team were "safe" after the incident and would wait for updates from investigators.

The motive behind the attack was still unclear, Northern Mindanao police spokesperson PMaj. Joan Navaro said on Monday.

“We are currently waiting for the laboratory result to determine what kind of explosive was used in that attempt," the regional police said in a statement.



The Misamis Occidental police urged those who have footage of the attack or information on possible perpetrators to reach out to hotline numbers 0998-598-6915 and 0998-598-6916.

Security measures in Clarin have been tightened after the bombing, police said.

— With a report from Merlyn Manos



