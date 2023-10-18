President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. signs Republic Act 11954 or the Maharlika Investment Fund Act in a ceremony at the Kalayaan Hall of Malacañan Palace in Manila on July 18, 2023. Rolando Mailo, NIB-PNA

MANILA (UPDATE) — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has suspended the implementation of the Maharlika Investment Fund, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

In a statement to reporters, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the President wants to conduct a thorough study on the sovereign investment fund's implementation.

"He wanted to study carefully the [implementing rules and regulations] to ensure that the purpose of the fund will be realized for the country's development with safeguards in place for transparency and accountability," Bersamin said.

A Palace memorandum on the matter dated Oct. 12 to the heads of Bureau of Treasury, Land Bank of the Philippines, and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) to suspend the implementation "pending further study thereof."

It also told them to "notify all concerned heads of departments, bureaus, offices and other agencies of the executive department, including [Government Owned and Controlled Corporation]s of such action."

In a statement, the DBP confirmed receiving the memo, adding that they would comply.

"DBP shall strictly abide by the directive," it said.