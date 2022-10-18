La Union Governor Rafy Ortega-David announces the signing of an executive order giving "menstruation privilege" to provincial government employees. Ortega-David's Facebook page

MANILA — The La Union provincial government is offering flexible working arrangements to its female employees during their menstruation, Governor Rafy Ortega-David said on Tuesday.

Ortega-David said Executive Order No. 25 giving "menstruation privilege" to provincial government employees has been signed.

"With this EO, mayroon nang two-day per month privilege na makukuha ang female employees ng Provincial Government of La Union on their period days where they can 'avail therefore for a work-from-home arrangement,'" she said in a Facebook post.

(With this EO, female employees of the Provincial Government of La Union now have a 2-day per month privilege during their period days where they can "avail therefore for a work-from-home arrangement.")

Ortega-David added that the local government would provide menstrual kits "in every office."



The governor said she hoped that with this move, " we can spread awareness and be kinder to our female employees" on their period.

"To all our female employees, this EO is my hug to each of you," she said. "Sa ating administration, patuloy tayong makikinig sa pangangailangan ng ating mga empleyado at ng buong Kaprobinsiaan,"

(In our administration, we will continue to listen to the needs of our employees and of the entire province.)