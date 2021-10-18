MANILA - Zamboanga Peninsula is the lone region classified as high risk for COVID-19 cases, the Department of Health said Monday.

All areas in the country have "peaked and are at downward trend while all island groups showed peaks" last month, said DOH Undersecretary and spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire.

The Visayas showed a flat trend in cases during this period, she added.

The country's virus cases declined by 23 percent or 2,335 from the previous week, according to Vergeire.

"Most regions are showing negative 2-week growth rates. However, majority remain with high-risk average daily attack rates (ADAR). Region 9 is the sole region with high risk case classification," she told reporters.

Cagayan Valley and the Cordilleras, previously considered as high risk, have been downgraded to moderate risk classification even as their healthcare capacity was at 75.34 percent and 83.13 percent, respectively.

"It might be 'yung severe and critical nila marami o di kaya kailangan natin makita ang numero ng kanilang beds ay konti baka ang kanilang beds di rin ganun kadami kaya mabilis magcatch-up at tumataas ang kanilang healthcare utilization," Vergeire said.

(It might be the number of their severe and critical cases are too many or their bed capacity is few that's why their cases can eaily catch up and their healthcare utilization rate rises.)

The Philippines' intensive care unit utilization is at "moderate risk" 62 percent, while in Metro Manila it is 59 percent occupied, she added.

Bed capacity nationwide is classified as low risk 48.8 percent, and in the capital region it is also a low risk 43.6 percent, according to DOH data.

RELATED VIDEO