COVID-19 testing czar Vince Dizon during the Inauguration of the Mega-Quarantine Facility in Taguig City on Sept. 25, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — Secretary Vince Dizon has resigned as president of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority but will continue to be part of the government's efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic, a BCDA official said Monday.

At a Senate hearing, BCDA Executive Vice President Aileen Zosa said Dizon's resignation, which was formally conveyed to President Rodrigo Duterte, was to take effect last Friday, Oct. 15.

"I think it was an irrevocable resignation but he will stay in the Cabinet... for the anti-COVID efforts of the government," Zosa told Sen. Sonny Angara, who asked about Dizon's resignation.

ABS-CBN News reached out to Dizon for comment and is awaiting his reply.

Dizon also serves as the Philippines' COVID-19 testing czar and deputy chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

As COVID-19 testing czar, he is one of four government officials assigned as point persons for key areas of the government's pandemic response efforts dubbed as T3 (Test, Track, Treat).

Several sources told ABS-CBN News that Dizon is joining the team behind Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso's 2022 presidential bid. He also has yet to respond to requests for comment on the matter.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Duterte named Dizon as Presidential Adviser for Flagship Programs and Projects. He later played a key role in the Philippines' hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Dizon previously served as consultant of then Senate Majority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano, and as chief of staff of the office of the late Sen. Edgardo Angara.