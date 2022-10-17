Students take part in their online classes inside their home in Parañaque on September 24, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Private schools in the country may continue implementing distance and blended learning beyond Nov. 2, the Department of Education (DepEd) said in an order issued Monday.

The DepEd earlier mandated all public and private schools to shift to 5 days of in-person classes beginning Nov. 2.

But in a department order dated Oct. 17, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte said private schools could still implement blended learning or full distance learning.

Under the blended learning scheme, private schools can have 3 days of in-person classes and 2 days of distance learning, and thereafter, 4 days of in-person classes and 1 day of distance learning, according to the order.

Private schools can also hold 5 days of in-person classes, the DepEd said.

All public schools, meanwhile, "shall have transitioned to 5-days in-person classes" beginning Nov. 2, based on the order.

"After the said date, no public school shall be allowed to implement purely distance learning or blended learning, except for those that are expressly provided an exemption by the Regional Director, those whose classes are automatically cancelled due to disaster and calamities, and those implernenting Afternative Delivery Modes," it added.

The DepEd is pushing for the return of the traditional classroom setup to address learning losses prompted by school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

