Coco Rasuman, leader of pyramiding scheme, dies inside NBP

Jachob "Coco" Rasuman, the leader of an investment firm allegedly behind a multi-billion pyramiding scam, passed away from a heart attack in New Bilibid Prison Sunday.

“According to records available today, there is one PDL Jhacob Rasuman who died yesterday due to Myocardial infarction. His family already claimed the remains of the dead PDL,” Bureau of Corrections Deputy Director General Gabriel Chaclag confirmed to ABS CBN News via text message.

Chaclag said the family has already claimed his remains from the prison.

Rasuman, son of former public works undersecretary Bashir Dimaampo Rasuman, was accused of heading an investment scam that took more than P247-million from hundreds of investors all over the country as well as Singapore.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

He was arrested in Marawi in 2012 and flown to Manila to face syndicated estafa charges along with 9 others.