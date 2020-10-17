Ilagan City shifts back to ECQ

MANILA - The City of Ilagan in Isabela has been placed under a stricter enhanced community quarantine for two weeks, beginning 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This comes after the city ended its modified ECQ imposed from Oct. 6 to 16, and infections and community transmission continued to rise.

Executive Order No. 74 signed Friday by Ilagan City Mayor Josemarie Diaz said the city has recorded a total of 331 COVID-19 cases in 55 of its 91 barangays.

The ECQ will end at 8 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Under the ECQ, strict home quarantine shall be observed in all households and movement of residents shall be limited to buying essential goods and services.

Mass gatherings are prohibited except for government services or authorized humanitarian activities.

Public transportation shall also be suspended, while a liquor ban is in effect.

The city government said curfew hours will be from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.