DOH reports 2,673 new COVID-19 cases, total infections top 354,000

Commuters head to the relocated bus loading and unloading area on Agham Road in Quezon City on October 15, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Saturday recorded 2,673 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s total infections to 354,338.

Cases of recoveries jumped by 539 over the previous day, according to the Department of Health (DOH) in its latest bulletin. The total number of recoveries stood at 295,312.

The country also recorded 73 new fatalities from the respiratory illness, taking the death toll to 6,603.

Active cases in the country reached 52,423, of which 84.7 percent of the patients are exhibiting mild symptoms, official DOH figures showed.

More details to follow.