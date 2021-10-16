People line up at the driveway of a Comelec office in Quezon City for the resumption of voter registration on October 11, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Saturday announced extending voter registration hours in select satellite offices until 7 p.m., just as it also included the remaining Saturdays of the month for poll listing.

Voter registration every Saturdays, meanwhile, will only be from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., the Comelec said.

Concerned Comelec offices and in-mall registration sites will implement the extension starting this Saturday.

Comelec Spokesperson James Jimenez also said all types of applications would be accepted, not only first-time voters.

Comelec sites in the following areas will have extended voter registration hours from Monday to Friday (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and open registrations on Saturdays (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.):

Metro Manila

Municipalities of Alcala and San Quintin in Pangasinan

Tarlac City, Capas and Concepcion towns in Tarlac

All areas in Quezon Province

Labo, Camarines Norte

Castilla, Sorsogon

Mandaue City, Lapu-lapu City, Cebu City in Cebu

The following areas, meanwhile, will have registrations from Mondays to Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anda, Sto. Tomas, and Sual in Pangasinan

Aringay, Baloan and Caba in La Union

All areas in Ilocos Sur

Balatan, Bula, Cabusao, Goa, Lagonoy, Libmanan, Magarao, Minalabac, Ragay, Sagñay, San Fernando, San Jose, Tigaon, and Tinambac in Camarines Sur.

Other Comelec offices would still have poll listing from Mondays to Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., until Oct. 30.

Comelec added that the last day of registration, held on a Saturday, would still happen.

"The last leg of the registration prior to the 2022 national and local elections will primarily be conducted in spaces which are convenient to the public and are able to accommodate a higher number of registrants," according to the commission.

These areas include registration in select Robinsons, SM Supermalls, and Ayala malls, Comelec said.

The commission has extended the voter registration period until Oct. 30 from Sept. 30, following public clamor and pressure from both houses of Congress.

WATCH