Abante quits as minority leader to join House majority under new Speaker

MANILA — The leader of the House minority on Friday said he was stepping down as head of the bloc to join the House majority under the helm of newly-installed Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

"Ako po ngayon ay sasama sa majority," said Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido Abante, Jr.

(I will now join the majority.)

Abante earlier said the minority bloc was committed to work with Velasco, especially on passing the proposed 2021 national budget.

He likewise said on Thursday he was willing to relinquish his post if ousted Speaker Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano decides to join the minority bloc.

Cayetano's party-mates, however, denied this.

- report from Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News

