Philippine Vice-President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte, speaks during the press conference at the Marikina Sports Center on July 21, 2023, ahead of the 2023 Palarong Pambansa. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - The political party leaders of the House of Representatives have issued a joint statement clarifying that their decision to give away the confidential funds under the executive office of Vice President Sara Duterte and the Department of Education is not an attack against her.

"The decision to reallocate confidential funds to security agencies, especially in the context of escalating tensions with China, was taken in the best interest of national security," the political party leaders said in a joint statement issued on their behalf by House Secretary General Reginald Velasco.

"It is essential to understand that this decision was made for the benefit of the nation and not as a personal affront to any individual, including Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio."

The statement pointed out that other offices were also affected by their decision.

“Aside from the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education, the House of Representatives also allocated zero confidential and intelligence funds to other civilian departments including Agriculture (DA), Foreign Affairs (DFA), and Information and Communications Technology (DICT). Casting these decisions in a light of personal vendettas is a disservice to the diligent members of the House of the People and the very essence of our democratic process," the joint statement also said.

In a subsequent text message, Velasco clarified that the statement was issued in consultations “via Viber,” and had the same signatories as the 1st statement which announced the re-channeling of the surveillance funds.

That statement was signed by Representative Johnny Pimentel of PDP-Laban, Representative Jose Aquino Lakas-CMD, Representative LRay Villafuerte of the National Unity Party, Representative Angelica Natasha Co of the Party List Coalition, Representative Eleandro Jesus Madrona of the Nacionalista Party and Representative Michael John Duavit of the Nationalist Peoples' Coalition.

For his part, Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers doesn’t think that recent political developments are signs of a political conflict.

“Wala, wala akong nakikita. Alam mo, normal naman yung ganiyang mga pangyayari o ganiyang mga observation, kasi kaniya kaniyang mga opinyon ang bawat pulitiko," said Barbers during an appearance on Teleradyo Serbisyo’s "Anong Ganap" on Sunday morning.

"This should not be perceived, ika nga, as an affront to anyone. Wala namang ano ... Kaniya-kaniya tayong opinyon tungkol sa usapin. Let's say na ekonomiya, usapin ng pulitika," he added.

"Kagaya ito sa ating subject ngayon eh, 'yung opinyon tungkol sa drug war. So kaniya-kaniya po tayong opinyon. Sa aking palagay, we should all respect anyone’s opinion on certain subject and certain issues. 'Di ito dapat maging problema ng bansa, dahil mas malaki ang problema ng bansa."

RELATED VIDEO