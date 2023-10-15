Jeepneys ply their route along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on March 7, 2023, amid transport group PISTON's announcement of the week-long strike to continue. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- Face-to-face classes in some local governments and schools in Metro Manila are suspended on Monday, October 16, due to a nationwide transport strike.

Transport group Manibela confirmed on Sunday that they will push through with the transport strike in protest of the jeepney phaseout.

PAMPANGA

Pampanga's provincial office already released an executive order suspending in-person classes in the whole province from Oct. 16 to 17 to prepare for the strike.

Gov. Dennis Pineda said classes should shift to online or modular learning modes during this time so learners' programs would not be affected.

LAS PIÑAS CITY

In a statement released Sunday, the city government of Las Piñas said it will be suspending all face-to-face classes in public and private schools in the city, “transitioning to synchronous online learning for the day”.

Government offices will remain open, with the local government providing vehicles along major thoroughfares to provide free transportation to affected commuters.

PASAY CITY

The city government of Pasay City also suspended face-to-face classes in all levels in the city, for both private and public schools.

Classes will instead shift to online and/or modular learning.

CALOOCAN CITY

Mayor Along Malapitan likewise announced that all classes in all levels of public and private schools in the city should shift to online classes.

The city have also prepared rescue vehicles for residents who will be affected by the transport strike.

MARIKINA CITY

Mayor Marcy Teodoro of Marikina announced the suspension of face-to-face classes at all levels, both in private and public schools within the city.

Classes will transition to asynchronous learning.

MALABON

Classes in all leves, both public and private, in the city of Malabon will likewise shift to online/modular distance learning, Mayor Jeannie Sandoval announced.

Government offices will remain open, and the city will deploy additional vehicles to provide free rides to commuters who might be affected by the transport strike.

DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY

De La Salle University in Manila also suspended in-person classes on Monday, Oct. 16, due to the transport strike.

In an announcement posted on its social media pages, DLSU said classes and work in their university would shift to online mode on Monday.

"Campus access shall also be restricted," the announcement read.

'MAY PASOK': NO CITY-WIDE SUSPENSION OF CLASSES IN SOME LGUs

Meanwhile, some local governments in Metro Manila clarified that in-person classes will not be suspended in their respective cities.

Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon said there will be no city-wide suspension of classes based on consultation with the city's Traffic Management Bureau, education officials, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, and the national government.

The city will also be providing free rides for affected commuters.

There is also no suspension of classes in all public schools in Makati City, since it will not be affected by the transport strike.

The city government advised students of private schools in the city to consult with their respective school administrators regarding the conduct of classes.

There is also no city-wide suspension of classes in Quezon City, according to the city government.

Suspension of face-to-face classes in private schools, colleges and universities in the city is subject to the discretion of respective school administrators.

The city, likewise, said it will deploy additional buses and vehicles to areas which will be affected by the transport strike.



