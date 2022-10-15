NCRPO apologizes after cop's home visit to journalist

MANILA - The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Saturday apologized for causing "undue alarm and fear" after one of its police officers visited a journalist unannounced.

JP Soriano of GMA News on Saturday said a man went to his private residence, identifying himself as a police officer who was ordered to check for any threats against journalists.

"Isang nagpakilalang pulis ang nagpunta sa aking private residence ngayon, nagpakita ng I.D. pero hindi naka uniform, Hinanap ako at maayos namang nagpakilala at sinabing inutusan daw sila ng #PNP para 'kamustahin' ang mga journalists at kung may 'threat' ba sa amin?" Soriano said.

In a statement, NCRPO chief BGen Jonnel Estomo said it was a "gesture" to check threats towards journalists following the ambush of broadcaster Percy Lapid earlier this month.

"In as much as the NCRPO is concerned about the safety and welfare of our mediamen, we confirm that it was our gesture to know if there are threats on their lives and of their families in order to assess the security assistance that we have to accord to them," Estomo said.

However, the NCRPO apologized for the undue alarm caused by the incident and ordered police officers to "stop and refrain from doing the same."

"Though we have a good intention to this endeavor, I personally apologize to all our media friends and investigation is already on place pertaining to this incident," Estomo said.

Authorities are now investigating the incident, and have summoned the officer who went to Soriano's residence.

Soriano said his concern was how authorities acquired his address.

"He was just following orders I’m sure kaya please do not suspend/reprimand him. Ang issue ko [here] is paano at saan nila nakuha ang home address namin?"

The National Union of Journalists in the Philippines condemned the NCRPO's move, calling it "unassuring" at the heels of threats towards journalists.

"While the National Capitol Region Police Office's statement that they would reach outto journalists in the wake of Pethe murder of Percy Lapid is welcome and encouraging, the National Union of Jounalists of the Philippines is concerned at reports of police officers visiting colleagues in their homes and without proper coordination," NUJP said.

"Assuming good faith, these meetings and dialogues are best done through newsrooms or through the various press corps, press clubs, and journalists's organizations in the capital. "