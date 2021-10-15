MANILA - Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Friday released a nearly complete list of senatorial candidates in the 2022 elections whom he and presidential candidate and running mate Sen. Panfilo Lacson will be supporting.

The following candidates are:

House Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda

Former senator JV Ejercito

Sorsogon Gov. Francisco "Chiz" Escudero

Former Quezon City mayor Herbert Bautista

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian

Sen. Joel Villanueva

Sen. Migz Zubiri

Sen. Richard "Dick" Gordon

DICT Secretary Gregorio Honasan II

Former Vice President Jojo Binay

Manny Piñol

Dr. Minguita Padilla

Monsour del Rosario

Powee Capino

Sotto said he will announce with Lacson their 15th "surprise" senatorial bet soon.

Presidential contender Vice President Leni Robredo earlier announced that she will be also supporting Escudero, Zubiri, Gordon, Villanueva and Binay.

Asked for a reaction, Sotto said: "Eh di good! They deserve to be in the Senate."

Robredo's camp earlier named as part of her slate, all long-time opposition figures, including Senate re-electionists who previously had differences with their Majority colleagues.

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV

Re-electionist Sen. Risa Hontiveros

Re-electionist Sen. Leila de Lima

Lawyer Chel Diokno

Former Ifugao Rep. Teddy Baguilat

Partido Reporma standard bearer and Sen. Panfilo Lacson earlier said he was "insulted" by Robredo's alleged attempt to snatch his vice presidential running mate during unity talks.

Robredo's camp tried to form a tandem with Sotto, Lacson said in the online "Pandesal Forum."

"Using hand motion, si Sen. [Franklin] Drilon mismo, tinuro si VP Leni at Tito Sotto na sila magka-tandem," he said

He said Robredo's unity talks "failed" because he felt that the main objective of the discussions was not to create a unified opposition ticket.

Drilon denied making any gestures insinuating that Robredo and Sotto should run as a tandem for the 2022 elections.

"I do not recall those hand gestures attributed to me, much less the interpretation accorded to it," Drilon said in a statement.

Lacson's Partido Reporma has coalesced with Sotto's Nationalist People's Coalition, and Ronaldo Puno's National Unity Party for next year's polls.

— Reports from Sherrie Ann Torres and Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

