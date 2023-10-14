Agham, BIR roads renamed Miriam Defensor-Santiago Avenue

Senator Miriam Santiago smiles after delivering her trademark jokes during the Pilipinas Debates 2016 at the University of Pangasinan on April 24, 2016 in Dagupan City.

MANILA — The bill renaming Agham and BIR roads in Quezon City as Senator Miriam P. Defensor-Santiago Avenue has lapsed into law, Malacañang said on Saturday.

In a statement, Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil said "President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. allowed RA No. 11963 to lapse into law on Thursday, October 12." It will take effect 15 days after its publication on the Official Gazette.

A bill lapses into law if the Chief Executive fails to act on it 30 days after receipt from Congress, according to the Official Gazette.

The House of Representatives passed the proposed measure on March 21, while the Senate passed this on Aug. 14, according to Garafil.

“The Department of Public Works and Highways shall issue the necessary rules, orders and circulars to implement the provisions of this Act within 60 days from its effectivity,” the statement read.

Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago Avenue will span from North Avenue, traverse through Quezon Avenue, up to East Avenue in Quezon City.

Santiago — whose public service spanned the three branches of government — ran for president in the 2016 elections with Marcos Jr. as her running mate.

She died on Sept. 29, 2018 at the age of 71 because of cancer.

Santiago, known for being feisty and fearless, was the first Filipino to be elected a judge of the Hague-based International Criminal Court in 2011.

She did not serve on the court and begged off from the position in 2014, citing chronic fatigue.

A cum laude graduate of Bachelor of Laws from the University of the Philippines, she was also a UP law professor for some 10 years.

Her most prestigious feat is winning the Asian equivalent of the Nobel Prize, the Magsaysay Award for Government Service, in 1988.

Santiago also wrote books on law and the social sciences.

