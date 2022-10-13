PAGASA image

MANILA - Tropical depression Neneng is likely to intensify further, the state weather bureau said early Friday, adding it is projected to bring heavy rains in northern Luzon.

In its 5 a.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Neneng was last sighted 1,015 km east of extreme northern Luzon packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center with 70 kph gusts while moving west-northwestward at 10 kph.

The weather agency said that beginning Saturday, the tropical cyclone may bring heavy rains in northern Luzon where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No.1 may also be raised due to strong breeze to near gale strength winds

Neneng is expected to make landfall or may pass very close to Babuyan Islands or Batanes, PAGASA said.

The weather disturbance may also reach tropical storm category while moving over the Philippine Sea by Saturday.

"The possibility of further intensification prior to its close approach to Extreme Northern Luzon is not ruled out," PAGASA said, adding the expected strongest TCWS is No. 2.

