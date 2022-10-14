Bite by an Aedes mosquito. This species can transmit diseases such as chikungunya, dengue, and Zika. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — The Philippines has logged 173,233 dengue cases since the start of the year, which is 191 percent higher from the number of cases recorded in 2021, the Department of Health said Friday.

According to Dr. Alethea De Guzman, director of DOH's epidemiology bureau, dengue cases in the country started increasing in the third week of March.

"Nag-peak tayo ng ikalawang linggo ng Hulyo at ngayon, makikita natin sa epidemic curve na tuloy-tuloy na ang pagbaba kaso ng dengue," she said in a press briefing.

From January 1 to October 1 last year, the Philippines had 59,514 dengue cases.

Central Luzon (34,347), Metro Manila (18,638) and Calabarzon (14,984) led with the most number of dengue cases among regions.

Data from the health department also revealed that 54 percent infected with dengue were aged below 15.

As of Oct. 1, some 528 dengue-related deaths or a 0.3 percent case fatality rate have been reported, the DOH said.

The agency flagged Central Luzon, BARMM and CAR for exceeding the epidemic threshold in the past 4 morbidity weeks.

The following areas also recorded positive growth rate of dengue cases in the past month:

CAR

-Abra

-Mt. Province

Cagayan Valley

-Batanes

-Isabela

-Nueva Vizcaya

-Quirino

-Santiago City

Centra Luzon

-Angeles City

-Zambales

Calabarzon

-Cavite

-Lucena City

Mimaropa

-Marinduque

-Palawan

-Romblon

Bicol Region

-Sorsogon

Central Visayas

-Bohol

-Cebu City

-Mandaue City

Eastern Visayas

-Ormoc City

-Southern Leyte

Zamboanga Peninsula

-Zamboanga Sibugay

Northern Mindanao

-Bukidnon

-Cagayan de Oro

-Camiguin

-Lanao del Norte

-Misamis Occidental

-Misamis Oriental

Davao Region

-Davao City

-Davao del Oro

-Davao del Norte

-Davao Oriental

-Davao Occidental

Soccsksargen

-General Santos City

-South Cotabato

-Sultan Kudarat

BARMM

-Basilan

-Lanao del Sur

-Sulu

Caraga

-Surigao del Sur

National Capital Region

-Caloocan City

-Las Piñas City

-Makati City

-Mandaluyong

-Manila City

-Muntinlupa City

-Parañaque City

-Pasay City

-Pasig City

-Pateros

-San Juan City

-Taguig City

-Valenzuela City

In the press briefing, De Guzman said dengue cases have also declined in all areas with declared outbreak, except Southern Leyte. These are Zamboanga City, Antique and Zamboanga Sibugay.

The dengue virus is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected female mosquitoes, primarily the Aedes aegypti mosquito, according to the World Health Organization.

While majority of dengue cases are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms, it can manifest as a severe, flu-like illness that affects infants, young children and adults, but seldom causes death, the WHO said.

Symptoms usually last for 2–7 days, after an incubation period of 4–10 days after the bite from an infected mosquito, it added.

