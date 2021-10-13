13 dead, 3 others missing in Ilocos Sur due to 'Maring'

A bridge connecting Barangay Coscosnong and Barangay Padaoil in Sta. Cruz town in Ilocos Sur was damaged by floods caused by "Maring". Photo from John Kennedy Rigor Bata

At least 13 people died while 3 others went missing in Ilocos Sur following the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Maring, the provincial government said Wednesday.

Two of the fatalities were from Tagudin town, while 3 people died in Suyo town. Five died from Sta. Maria town, and one died each from the towns of Lidlidda, Sta. Cruz and Salcedo.

There were also one person reported missing each from the towns of Sta. Maria, Tagudin and Sta. Cruz.

Damage to agriculture was at P148,816,326 while damage to infrastructure was at P432,000,000.

Governor Ryan Singson said the province may be placed under a state of calamity once they are done with their assessment of the damage.

"Kasunod na talaga 'yan, hinihintay na lang natin 'yung final na assessment ng final damages before po tayo makapagdeclare state of calamity. As of now po kasi ay partial pa lamang ito...Once na pumasok na po lahat ng report at final, ngayon pa lang ay nakikta na natin ang mga damages ay hindi malayong makapagdeclare tayo ng state of calamity," he said.

(That's what we'll do next, we're just waiting for the final assessment of damage before we can declare a state of calamity. As of now, these assessments are just partial...Once we get all the reports, we are most likely going to declare a state of calamity.

The local government also said a total of 4,426 families, or 18,319 persons were affected by "Maring".

- with a report from Grace Alba

RELATED VIDEO